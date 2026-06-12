 'Film Very Close To My Heart': Sharvari Pens Emotional Note As Main Vaapas Aaunga Releases; Co-Star Vedang Raina Says, 'Missing You'
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HomeEntertainment'Film Very Close To My Heart': Sharvari Pens Emotional Note As Main Vaapas Aaunga Releases; Co-Star Vedang Raina Says, 'Missing You'

'Film Very Close To My Heart': Sharvari Pens Emotional Note As Main Vaapas Aaunga Releases; Co-Star Vedang Raina Says, 'Missing You'

On the release day of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari shared a note describing the film as a story of "love and longing". She said the project had a "pure beating heart" from the moment she read the script. Responding to the post, Vedang Raina commented, "Missing you here on release day. Come back asap!!! Jiya forever."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 12, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
'Film Very Close To My Heart': Sharvari Pens Emotional Note As Main Vaapas Aaunga Releases; Co-Star Vedang Raina Says, 'Missing You'
Sharvari Pens Emotional Note As Main Vaapas Aaunga Releases | Photo Via Instagram

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari and Vedang Raina, hit theatres on June 12. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Banita Sandhu, Anjana Sukhani, and Rajat Kapoor, among others. Amid positive early reviews, Sharvari shared a heartfelt note alongside photos with Vedang and director Imtiaz Ali from Punjab, expressing how the film holds a special place in her heart, and stated that the story resonated with her from the moment she first read the script.

Sharvari Pens Emotional Note As Main Vaapas Aaunga Releases

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'Incredibly Proud Of Main Vaapas Jaunga'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharvari wrote, "Today, a film very close to my heart is now in theatres for you all to experience! #MainVaapasAaunga always had a pure beating heart at its core whether it was while reading the script or living each moment as Jiya… A story about love and longing that transcends boundaries, time & memories. I’m incredibly proud of this film and I’m excited to share this journey with the world today."

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Vedang Raina Reacts

Commenting on Sharvari's heartfelt note, Vedang commented: "Missing you here on release day. Come back asap!!! Jiya forever."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal awarded Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."

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