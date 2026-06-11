Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Imtiaz Ali Reminds Bollywood How To Tell A Timeless Love Story In An Era Of Action Films

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Danish Pandor, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor and others

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Where to watch: In theatres (from June 12)

Rating: 4 stars

There are some filmmakers who don't just tell stories; they make you feel them. Imtiaz Ali has done that time and again with films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal and Amar Singh Chamkila. And now, with Main Vaapas Aaunga, he has delivered yet another masterpiece that reminds us why he remains one of the finest storytellers in Indian cinema.

The story of Main Vaapas Aaunga revolves around a 95-year-old man, played by Naseeruddin Shah. But while his body is in the present, his mind remains stuck in the days before the India-Pakistan Partition. He barely speaks to anyone except his grandson Nirvair, played by Diljit Dosanjh. As death approaches, one unfinished chapter from his past continues to haunt him.

The film explores love against the backdrop of Partition while also serving as a tribute to refugees forced to leave their homes. The first half is a little slow and takes its time to reach the core plot. But once the pieces start falling into place, the film completely pulls you in.

The parallel storytelling between the past and present is handled beautifully. The young love story between Vedang Raina's Keenu and Sharvari's Afsana (Jiya) is incredibly sweet and innocent. Their moments together feel genuine, making you root for them from the very beginning.

Actors' Performance

The casting is spot-on. Sharvari and Vedang are both excellent, especially during the emotional scenes. Their chemistry feels effortless and believable.

Vedang is the biggest surprise here. This is easily his breakout performance, and he proves he is much more than just a promising newcomer.

Diljit Dosanjh brings warmth and occasional comic relief to an otherwise emotional narrative. Much of his character's pain and vulnerability comes through his expressions rather than words.

As for Naseeruddin Shah, what more can be said? He is simply extraordinary and an icon. Every scene featuring him carries emotional weight. Supporting actors including Anjana Sukhani, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor and Manish Chaudhari fit perfectly into the story and do their jobs well.

Music

The music is one of the film's biggest strengths. AR Rahman delivers a soulful soundtrack that perfectly complements the emotions on screen. Songs like Maskara and Kya Kamaal Hai linger in your mind long after the film ends. Every track feels like an extension of the story rather than a forced addition.

Direction

Imtiaz Ali once again proves that he understands human emotions better than most filmmakers. The way he weaves together past and present timelines is impressive. The second half is particularly gripping. There are scenes that will genuinely leave you shaken, and from that point onwards, looking away from the screen is almost impossible.

FPJ Verdict

Yes, the film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll.