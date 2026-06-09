Main Vaapas Aaunga: Kabir Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan & Aaliyah Kashyap Praise Imtiaz Ali's Film

Main Vaapas Aaunga Celebs Review | Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is all set to release on June 12, 2026. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in the lead roles. The trailer and the songs of Main Vaapas Aaunga have created a good pre-release buzz, and on Monday, the makers had kept a special screening of the film which was attended by many celebrities like Kabir Khan, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, and others.

After watching the film, Kabir praised Main Vaapas Aaunga, and said, “It's a very moving film. It's still very relevant because of the world that we’re living in today." He called it such a 'multilayered film'.



Singer Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Jab aap Imtiaz Ali ki film dekhne aate hai tab expectation bhi hoti hai aur aap jaante hai ki aap kuch naya experience karne wale ho. All I can say is its beautiful (When you come to watch an Imtiaz Ali film, there is an expectation and you know that you are going to experience something new)."

While talking about the movie, Aaliyah Kashyap said, “This is my second time watching it, and it hit just as hard. It's a very important movie."

Earlier, even Ekta Kapoor had shared a long post praising the movie. So, now after reading these celebs' reviews of Main Vaapas Aaunga, we are sure that the audience will be quite excited to watch the film.

Sharvari Talks About Main Vaapas Aaunga

While talk to The Free Press Journal, Sharvari spoke about Main Vaapas Aaunga and said, "I always wanted to do a love story, and I hadn't actually explored this genre before. So, it was exciting to actually be a part of a film, which of course comes from Imtiaz sir's lens, a story that he has written. Because I always, even as an audience, felt that the way he writes women in his love stories, and in his films especially, is very unique to him, and very unique to even viewers who watch these characters. I think that, as a girl growing up watching these films, it always made me feel like I had something that I connected to. With every girl that he wrote, whether it was their vulnerable side or their chirpy, talkative side. But I think that he kind of explored those emotions so well in women, and I thought that they were so accurately and most authentically represented. So I guess I was always hungry and greedy to kind of be a part of a film like that. So, it was very exciting. I was nervous, I was excited."



