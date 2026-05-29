Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga Takes The Top Spot In IMDb's Most Anticipated New Indian Movies And Shows List

Main Vaapas Aaunga Poster | Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer and the songs of the movie have created a good pre-release buzz, and now, Main Vaapas Aaunga has taken the top spot in IMDb's Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows list.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial has left films like Toxic, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Welcome To The Jungle, and others behind. The IMDb list proves that Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is a love story set against the backdrop of Partition, has grabbed the attention of the viewers, and they are keen to watch the film in theatres.

Imtiaz Ali Talks About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz recently interacted with The Free Press Journal, and when asked if he was cautious while making Main Vaapas Aaunga, as in today's social media era celebrities get trolled a lot and things might trigger people, the filmmaker said, "Can you believe that the only film that I have gone to court for was Jab We Met? What could be the controversy? I have made other films that could have been controversial, but for Jab We Met, I went to court; there was a non-bailable warrant against me. I would have gone to prison. Because someone in Ratlam made a complaint against me that I have defamed the city, which was famous for chivda, fafda, and khakra, and shown it as a place for prostitution."

He added, "So, the moral of the story is that any arrow can come from any side, and you can't stop walking on the street because of that. But as a filmmaker, I realise that I have far too much power, and it has to be managed. So, there's a sense of responsibility that comes, and to the best of my intelligence, I should not try to hurt anyone."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films and is all set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.