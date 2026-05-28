'If There's An Agenda...': Imtiaz Ali On Main Vaapas Aaunga Being Set Against The Backdrop Of Partition | FPJ Exclusive - Watch

Imtiaz Ali Talks About Main Vaapas Aaunga | YouTube / Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in the lead roles. It is a love story set against the backdrop of partition. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Imtiaz, and while talking to him, when we told him that the teaser and the songs give a hint that Main Vaapas Aaunga looks like a cross-border love story, the filmmaker quickly clarified. "It is not a cross-border love story. That is undivided India. So, there was no border at that time."

When asked him if he was cautious while making the film, as in today's social media era celebrities get trolled a lot and things might trigger people, Imtiaz said, "Can you believe that the only film that I have gone to court for was Jab We Met? What could be the controversy? I have made other films that could have been controversial, but for Jab We Met, I went to court; there was a non-bailable warrant against me. I would have gone to prison. Because someone in Ratlam made a complaint against me that I have defamed the city, which was famous for chivda, fafda, and khakra, and shown it as a place for prostitution. So, the moral of the story is that any arrow can come from any side, and you can't stop walking on the street because of that. But as a filmmaker, I realise that I have far too much power, and it has to be managed. So, there's a sense of responsibility that comes, and to the best of my intelligence, I should not try to hurt anyone."

He further said, "If there's an agenda, I should know it and remove it from the story because it will weaken the story as well. So, this particular film, when you watch it, you will realise it is not about or against anything at all. It is a very personal story of a person, and I was very sure that this is my intent, so there's no problem. Even in Amar Singh Chamkila (movie), which could have been as controversial as Chamkila was, the poor guy was killed, and now, those forces are still around. I was clear that there's no intent to hurt the sentiments of anybody. With that intent, you have to go forward, and uske upar toh fir bhagwan maalik hai."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to release on June 12, 2026.