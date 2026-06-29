'Aisa Bahot Kuch Hai Jo Aapko Nahi Pata': Alia Bhatt Says They Haven't Revealed A Lot About Alpha - Watch Video

Alia Bhatt Talks About Alpha | Instagram

YRF's Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser and the trailer have created a decent pre-release buzz, and the actresses on Monday visited Jaipur for the promotion of the movie. During a media interaction, Alia stated that they haven't revealed a lot about the movie and the characters in it.

When asked if details about Anil Kapoor's character are kept under wraps intentionally, Alia said, "Main aapko bata doon, agar aapne notice kiya, humne sirf teaser aur trailer reveal kiya hai. Aisa bahot kuch hai jo aapko abhi pata nahi hai; not only about Anil sir's character, but also about my character, Sharvari's character, Bobby sir's character, aur woh sab intentional hai, kyunke hum chahate hain ke aap theatre mein experience kare (Let me tell you, if you noticed, we have only revealed the teaser and the trailer. There is a lot that you don't know yet; not only about Anil sir's character, but also about my character, Sharvari's character, Bobby sir's character, and all that is intentional, because we want you to experience it in the theatre)." Watch the video below...

YRF Spy Universe film

Alpha is YRF's first female-led Spy Universe movie. The last two Spy Universe films, Tiger 3 and War 2, had failed to impress the audience, so now all eyes are on Alpha.

Alpha Release Date

Alpha was earlier slated to release in 2025, but it was postponed to April 2026. Later, the makers announced that the movie would hit the big screens on July 10, 2026, but once again the release date was changed and preponed by a week to July 3.

It will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.

Alpha is written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail.