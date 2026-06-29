Will Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha Suffer At Box Office? Trade Expert Says 'Female-Driven Action Film Is Tough Sell'

Trade Expert Flags Alpha's Release Strategy Ahead Of Release | Photo Via YouTube

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming action thriller Alpha is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led instalment in the acclaimed YRF Spy Universe. However, ahead of its theatrical release, a trade expert has expressed concerns over the film's release strategy, suggesting that its biggest challenge may not be the content but its crowded release window.

Trade Expert Flags Alpha's Release Strategy Ahead Of Release

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, film exhibitor and trade analyst Vishek Chauhan said, "Uski release mujhe galat lag rahi hai. Welcome To The Jungle ke ek hafte baad hai, aur Dhamaal 4 ke ek hafte pehle, so thoda issue hai. That breathing space is not there. A female-driven action film is a tough sell in this country."

'Anything Is Happening These Days'

Furthermore, he said that the spy universe and other cinematic universes should be reconsidered. The trade analyst stated that it is not just YRF; even in Hollywood, cinematic universes in LA are not performing strongly anymore and the trend has cooled down. In 2008, when Iron Man was released, it marked the beginning of the MCU and the “universalisation” of cinema, which became a global pattern where one character appears in one film and another appears in another, and even if someone dies, they can be brought back through the metaverse. So, anything is happening these days.

"Even the YRF spy universe, post-Pathaan, it has given diminishing returns. Phir aap kahenge ki filmein achhi nahi hain."

Whether the film can overcome the challenges of its release window and revive excitement around the franchise will become clear once it arrives in cinemas.