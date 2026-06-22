Ranbir Kapoor Wears 'My Wife's An Alpha' T-Shirt, Becomes Alia Bhatt's Biggest Cheerleader Ahead Of Film's Release - Video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has once again proved that he is one of Alia Bhatt’s biggest supporters. He recently grabbed attention after stepping out in a T-shirt that appeared to be a subtle yet stylish tribute to his wife and her upcoming film, Alpha.

Photos and videos of Ranbir made their way to social media, with fans noticing the message printed on his black T-shirt. The statement read, “My Wife’s An Alpha,” a reference to Alia’s much-awaited action thriller, Alpha, which also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Several social media users were quick to call it one of the cutest celebrity spouse moments, with many appreciating his way to show his support.

Ranbir kept it effortlessly cool in the all-black athleisure look, pairing the statement "My Wife's An Alpha" t-shirt with sporty shorts, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Alpha, one of the most anticipated films in her upcoming slate. The film has already generated considerable buzz among fans, with audiences eager to see the actress in a powerful action-oriented role.

The trailer of the film has also created a buzz on social media and fans have left no stones unturned to express their excitement ahead of the film's release.

According to the makers, Alpha tells the origin story of a girl who was raised and trained to kill. Combining action, emotion and suspense, the film promises a thrilling ride led by two strong female characters. If the trailer is any indication, audiences can expect an entertainer filled with action, drama and several surprises.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 3.