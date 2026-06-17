Hrithik Roshan's Cameo In Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha CONFIRMED; His Blink-And-Miss Trailer Moment Goes Viral

Alpha Trailer Teases Hrithik Roshan's Return As Kabir | Photo Via YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Alpha was released on June 17, surprising fans with its intense action tone and star-studded cast. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, showing both actors in fierce action avatars. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also appear in pivotal roles, adding depth and intensity to the storyline.

Hrithik Roshan's Cameo In Alpha Confirmed

In the final moments of the 2:33-minute trailer, a surprise appearance teases Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War, shown only through his intense eyes, leaving audiences intrigued about his expanded role in Alpha. The blink-and-miss moment suggests a cameo in the film, where he appears to step in and assist Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s characters on their mission, though no further details are revealed.

This glimpse heightens anticipation for the film and reinforces the idea of a larger shared cinematic universe built around these characters.

Fans React

After the trailer was unveiled, showing Hrithik Roshan’s brief glimpse, fans were sent into a frenzy, with several praising the unexpected cameo and the intense impact of his appearance. "One single look of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the #Alpha trailer just bodied the entire War 2. That screen presence, that aura, that Greek God energy, unmatched. No contest."

Another said, "SURPRISE!!! Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan enters Alpha. This is going to be epic."

A third one said, "We spotted you Kabir! That split-second glimpse in the Alpha trailer completely stole the show. nothing beats seeing Hrithik Roshan back in his best spy avatar. Hoping for the absolute best for the film."

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and is positioned as the first female-led installment in the expanding spy franchise.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Later, the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production