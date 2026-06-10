'From Breaking Hearts To Now Bones...': Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Hail Alia Bhatt's Fierce Action Avatar In Alpha

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Praise Alia Bhatt's Alpha Teaser |

The teaser of Alpha has taken social media by storm, with fans and celebrities alike praising Alia Bhatt for her powerful transformation. Among those cheering for the actress were Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who showered praise on Alia following the release of the film's much-awaited teaser.

Shortly after the teaser dropped, Shah Rukh Khan, who starred with Alia in Dear Zindagi, shared a special message for her, applauding her transition from playing beloved characters to taking on an intense, action-packed role.

Celebrities Praise Alia Bhatt

Shortly after the teaser dropped, Shah Rukh Khan, who has starred with Alia in Dear Zindagi, shared a special message for Alia, applauding her transition from playing beloved characters to taking on an intense action-packed role. He wrote, "May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Alia's Brahmastra co-star. Amitabh showed his support for it. Posting the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "T 5767(i) - love and wishes to my adorable Alia.."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and is set within the expanding YRF Spy Universe.

The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production

Alpha Release Date

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Later, the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3