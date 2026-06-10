Dhoom Actor Uday Chopra's Surprise Link To Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha Has Fans Talking

Photo Via Instagram

The teaser of Alpha, released on June 10, has generated massive buzz, not just for showcasing Alia Bhatt in a never-before-seen action avatar, but also for marking the unexpected return of Uday Chopra as a writer. The one-minute-55-second teaser primarily featured Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, while co-star Sharvari was notably absent, prompting fans to question her omission.

Uday Chopra In Alpha

Meanwhile, the credits revealed that the story of Alpha has been penned by Uday Chopra, instantly sparking curiosity and discussion across social media. Uday is the son of Yash Chopra, brother of Aditya Chopra, and Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films.

The credits naming Uday Chopra as the writer of Alpha were mentioned on the YouTube page of Yash Raj Films in the teaser credits.

Photo Via YouTube

Interestingly, Alpha marks Uday's return to writing after nearly 16 years. His last credited screenplay was for the 2010 romantic comedy-drama Pyaar Impossible!, which starred him opposite Priyanka Chopra. Since then, the actor-writer has maintained a relatively low profile, making his involvement in one of the biggest upcoming films in the YRF Spy Universe a noteworthy talking point.

Uday's return behind the scenes has added another layer of intrigue to the project. Given his long absence from screenwriting, fans are curious to see how his contribution shapes the story and characters in the film.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and is positioned as the first female-led installment in the expanding spy franchise.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Later, the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3