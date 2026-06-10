'Dhurandhar Raised The Bar High': Netizens Compare Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha To Ranveer Singh's Film After Teaser Release; Check Reactions

Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol's upcoming action-thriller Alpha has become the talk of social media after its teaser was unveiled on Wednesday (June 10). While many viewers praised the film's action-packed visuals and intriguing premise, others drew comparisons with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster spy franchise Dhurandhar.

The teaser of Alpha introduces a young woman played by Alia Bhatt, who is seen celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, portrayed by Bobby Deol. During the celebration, Bobby's character tells his daughter that turning 18 comes with a major responsibility - undertaking her first mission. The teaser then shifts gears into an intense action spectacle, showcasing Alia performing high-octane stunts and fighting sequences.

However, the teaser's release also sparked a debate online, with several users comparing Alpha to Dhurandhar, one of the biggest action franchises in recent years.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, "A grounded Yrf spy universe movie lately? It feels more intact with the visual aesthetic and cinematography. The action feels amped up, yet it doesn't pay off with tasteful music. Though it's more rooted, will it justify its significance, especially after Dhurandhar?"

Another user questioned whether Alpha could surpass the benchmark set by the franchise, writing, "Alpha teaser just dropped 🔥 Dhurandhar raised the bar high but what are the chances that. Alpha >>> Dhurandhar 🙂?"

Several social media users also felt that comparing the two films at this stage was unfair, arguing that Alpha should be judged on its own merits once it releases.

Alpha teaser just dropped 🔥



Dhurandhar raised the bar high but what are the chances that

Alpha >>> Dhurandhar 🙂 ? pic.twitter.com/7uTVBWFu4L — Neha tiwari (@Neha_tiwarix) June 10, 2026

Dhurandhar Meets Alpha? Loved this peak detailing by Uday Chopra 🙌#Alpha pic.twitter.com/axz0hQwM8o — Ciné_File (@mrdb209) June 10, 2026

Disappointed!! From #AlphaMovie Teaser.. & @yrf



Bikini Scenes ❌

Sharvari Wagh ❌

Dance Face-off ❌



EFFECT OF “DHURANDHAR” IS VERY CLEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bDa5W9Oawg — Indian Celeb Hub (@IndCelebHub) June 10, 2026

Comparing Alpha and Dhurandhar isn’t really fair because they’re completely different films. My issue isn’t the comparison itself it’s the apparent lack of effort in the filmmaking and the overall presentation of the project.



Let’s be honest, a large section of the audience… pic.twitter.com/7QEd79yvID — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) June 10, 2026

People shouldn't compare Dhurandhar & Alpha as both of them have different aspects ! It's useless to compare so just enjoy what will be served and support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYpNDK9S2A — Ansh (@iamansh__) June 10, 2026

Another movie from Yash Raj's Spy Universe, Alia Bhatt's #Alpha teaser is out now. #Dhurandhar has already set the bar high for any spy movie ...need to see how this fares !!! https://t.co/1r0AzkEZpt — Aryan (@chinchat09) June 10, 2026

Just Watched the #Alpha Teaser And It's Absolutely Disaster , After Dhurandhar Nobody going to watch this Shit anymore, And Look at the Expressions of #AliaBhatt in Action Scene Totally Cringe, She is showing her lusty Expressions😂😂#Anilkaoor#SharvariWagh#YRF pic.twitter.com/aONBIYHHtx — Akshay The Boss (@the_boss76819) June 10, 2026

The comparisons stem largely from the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first film hit theatres in December 2025 and reportedly earned over Rs 1,307 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released earlier this year and collected more than Rs 1,812 crore globally. Together, the two films have crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, making Dhurandhar one of India's highest-grossing film franchises.

The action series featured an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Meanwhile, Alpha has witnessed multiple release date changes. Initially slated for a December release, the film was later pushed to April before being rescheduled for July 10, 2026. The makers have now advanced the release date, and the film is set to hit theatres on July 3.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Sharvari in a key role. The story has been penned by Uday Chopra, while Aditya Chopra serves as the producer. The film is a part of YRF's expanding spy universe.