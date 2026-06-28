Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Sweat It Out With An Intense Workout For 'Alpha', Duo Perform Boxing, Push-Ups & More

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for Alpha | Instagram

As the countdown to Alpha begins, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are proving that action heroes aren't made overnight. The actresses recently treated fans with a demanding fitness video, showcasing the grit, discipline and determination powering their upcoming action film.

Watch the video below:

Inside Alia and Sharvari's action-packed workout

Sharing the video on social media, Alia and Sharvari appeared in coordinated workout sets as they powered through an intense training circuit designed to build strength, endurance and agility.

One of the exercises featured was step-ups, a lower-body movement that strengthens the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves while improving balance and single-leg stability.

The duo then moved to boxing drills, delivering quick punches with speed and precision. Boxing is a high-intensity full-body workout that boosts stamina, coordination, reflexes and upper-body strength while burning significant calories.

Strength training also formed a major part of their video. The actresses performed push-ups, an exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. Another standout segment featured kettlebell swings, a dynamic movement that activates the glutes, hamstrings, hips, shoulders, back and core.

Their workout also included tyre training, where heavy tyres were used to challenge total-body strength. Such exercises engage the legs, back, shoulders, arms and core while improving grip strength, power and endurance through functional movement patterns.

To keep the intensity high, Alia and Sharvari added skipping to the session. Jump rope remains one of the most effective cardio workouts, helping improve heart health, agility, coordination and lower-body strength while burning calories in a short period.

The segment also showcased the actresses running on the spot, a simple but effective cardio move that raises the heart rate, builds stamina and activates the leg muscles and core.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.