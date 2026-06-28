 Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Sweat It Out With An Intense Workout For 'Alpha', Duo Perform Boxing, Push-Ups & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlia Bhatt And Sharvari Sweat It Out With An Intense Workout For 'Alpha', Duo Perform Boxing, Push-Ups & More

Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Sweat It Out With An Intense Workout For 'Alpha', Duo Perform Boxing, Push-Ups & More

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari shared a glimpse of their intense Alpha training, featuring boxing, push-ups, kettlebell swings, tyre drills, step-ups, skipping and running on the spot. The high-energy workout showcased the actresses' strength, endurance and agility as they prepare for the action entertainer, leaving fans impressed with their dedication and inspiring many with their fitness.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Sweat It Out With An Intense Workout For 'Alpha', Duo Perform Boxing, Push-Ups & More
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for Alpha | Instagram

As the countdown to Alpha begins, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are proving that action heroes aren't made overnight. The actresses recently treated fans with a demanding fitness video, showcasing the grit, discipline and determination powering their upcoming action film. 

Watch the video below: 

Inside Alia and Sharvari's action-packed workout

Sharing the video on social media, Alia and Sharvari appeared in coordinated workout sets as they powered through an intense training circuit designed to build strength, endurance and agility.

One of the exercises featured was step-ups, a lower-body movement that strengthens the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves while improving balance and single-leg stability. 

Read Also
Sharvari Flaunts Her Toned Abs In 'Alpha' Crop-Tee, Twins With Alia Bhatt
Sharvari Flaunts Her Toned Abs In 'Alpha' Crop-Tee, Twins With Alia Bhatt

The duo then moved to boxing drills, delivering quick punches with speed and precision. Boxing is a high-intensity full-body workout that boosts stamina, coordination, reflexes and upper-body strength while burning significant calories.

Strength training also formed a major part of their video. The actresses performed push-ups, an exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. Another standout segment featured kettlebell swings, a dynamic movement that activates the glutes, hamstrings, hips, shoulders, back and core. 

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing...
Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing...

Their workout also included tyre training, where heavy tyres were used to challenge total-body strength. Such exercises engage the legs, back, shoulders, arms and core while improving grip strength, power and endurance through functional movement patterns.

To keep the intensity high, Alia and Sharvari added skipping to the session. Jump rope remains one of the most effective cardio workouts, helping improve heart health, agility, coordination and lower-body strength while burning calories in a short period.

Read Also
Malaika Arora Shows How She Stays Fit & Fierce In Her 50s In New Gym Videos: Watch
Malaika Arora Shows How She Stays Fit & Fierce In Her 50s In New Gym Videos: Watch

The segment also showcased the actresses running on the spot, a simple but effective cardio move that raises the heart rate, builds stamina and activates the leg muscles and core. 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.

Follow us on