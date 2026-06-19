Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing Trend

Alia Bhatt for Alpha event | Instagram

Alia Bhatt isn't just promoting Alpha, she's dressing like one too. Over the past few days, the Bollywood actress has been leaning hard into her action-hero era, serving looks that are equal parts fierce, polished and unapologetically cool.

From matching tees with co-star Sharvari to corset tops and oversized blazers, Alia's promotional wardrobe has been quietly building a mood board for modern power dressing. And her latest appearance in a pantsuit may just be her strongest fashion statement yet.

Alia's hot take on power-dressing

For the latest leg of Alpha promotions, Alia stepped out in a head-to-toe black ensemble that perfectly captured the mood of the YRF Spy Universe. Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, the actress chose an oversized pantsuit from Helsa Studio.

The look centred around the label's Devereux blazer with chiffon edges, priced at ₹42,943. Crafted in silk crepe, the jacket featured structured shoulders, notched lapels and slightly tapered sleeves, creating a silhouette that felt polished without being restrictive.

Instead of pairing it with a crisp shirt, Alia took the sultrier route. Underneath the blazer, she wore a delicate black lace camisole that added just the right amount of softness to the otherwise structured look. The blazer was teamed with matching straight-fit trousers worth ₹37,204, bringing the entire ensemble to the cost of approximately ₹81,000.

Keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, Alia chose accessories sparingly. She wore simple stud earrings, a few delicate rings and classic black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. Her beauty look followed the less-is-more mantra with fresh, glowing skin, softly defined eyes and nude lips, while her sleek, straight hair added to the sharpness of the ensemble.

Her Alpha fashion era is just getting started

Of course, this isn't the only memorable look Alia has served during Alpha promotions. Earlier, she twinned with co-star Sharvari in matching crop tops emblazoned with the film's title. Alia paired hers with an asymmetrical grey skirt and black pumps, striking the perfect balance between sporty and chic.

In another appearance, she embraced understated cool in a white T-shirt layered under an oversized grey blazer, paired with black trousers and an Alpha-embroidered cap. And then came one of her boldest looks yet, a sleek corset-inspired black top teamed with black capri pants, proving once again that she's not afraid to experiment.