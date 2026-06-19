 Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing Trend
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing Trend

Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing Trend

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is fully embracing her Alpha era, and her latest promotional look proves it. The actress turned heads in a chic black pantsuit worth over ₹81,000, styled with a sultry lace bralette underneath. From oversized tailoring to minimal accessories and sleek styling, Alia effortlessly nailed the power-dressing trend while promoting her upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Alpha.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Sultry Bralette In ₹81,000 Pantsuit For Alpha, Nails The Power-Dressing Trend
Alia Bhatt for Alpha event | Instagram

Alia Bhatt isn't just promoting Alpha, she's dressing like one too. Over the past few days, the Bollywood actress has been leaning hard into her action-hero era, serving looks that are equal parts fierce, polished and unapologetically cool.

From matching tees with co-star Sharvari to corset tops and oversized blazers, Alia's promotional wardrobe has been quietly building a mood board for modern power dressing. And her latest appearance in a pantsuit may just be her strongest fashion statement yet.

Alia's hot take on power-dressing

For the latest leg of Alpha promotions, Alia stepped out in a head-to-toe black ensemble that perfectly captured the mood of the YRF Spy Universe. Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, the actress chose an oversized pantsuit from Helsa Studio.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt's Baby Blue Mini Dress In Aplha Teaser Cost Less Than ₹2000! Know More About Her Look
Alia Bhatt's Baby Blue Mini Dress In Aplha Teaser Cost Less Than ₹2000! Know More About Her Look

The look centred around the label's Devereux blazer with chiffon edges, priced at ₹42,943. Crafted in silk crepe, the jacket featured structured shoulders, notched lapels and slightly tapered sleeves, creating a silhouette that felt polished without being restrictive.

Instead of pairing it with a crisp shirt, Alia took the sultrier route. Underneath the blazer, she wore a delicate black lace camisole that added just the right amount of softness to the otherwise structured look. The blazer was teamed with matching straight-fit trousers worth ₹37,204, bringing the entire ensemble to the cost of approximately ₹81,000.

Read Also
Singer Zayn Malik Wears ₹62,500 Indian-Designed Jacket At His Mexico Concert
Singer Zayn Malik Wears ₹62,500 Indian-Designed Jacket At His Mexico Concert

Keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, Alia chose accessories sparingly. She wore simple stud earrings, a few delicate rings and classic black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. Her beauty look followed the less-is-more mantra with fresh, glowing skin, softly defined eyes and nude lips, while her sleek, straight hair added to the sharpness of the ensemble.

Her Alpha fashion era is just getting started

Of course, this isn't the only memorable look Alia has served during Alpha promotions. Earlier, she twinned with co-star Sharvari in matching crop tops emblazoned with the film's title. Alia paired hers with an asymmetrical grey skirt and black pumps, striking the perfect balance between sporty and chic.

Read Also
Disha Patani Brings Back Animal Prints In Hot Style At 'Welcome To The Jungle' Promotions
Disha Patani Brings Back Animal Prints In Hot Style At 'Welcome To The Jungle' Promotions

In another appearance, she embraced understated cool in a white T-shirt layered under an oversized grey blazer, paired with black trousers and an Alpha-embroidered cap. And then came one of her boldest looks yet, a sleek corset-inspired black top teamed with black capri pants, proving once again that she's not afraid to experiment.

Follow us on