Singer Zayn Malik Wears ₹62,500 Indian-Designed Jacket At His Mexico Concert

Zayn Malik has never shied away from making a style statement, whether he's walking a red carpet, stepping out casually or commanding the stage. This time, the global pop star gave a nod to Indian fashion during his Konnakol Tour stop in Mexico, stepping out in a chic jacket by Delhi-based designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

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Zayn Malik rocks Indian fashion

For the concert, Zayn embraced a monochrome look, anchoring his outfit around the statement jacket. Crafted in black, the biker-style piece featured a structured silhouette with a sharp lapel collar and an asymmetric zipper closure, giving it a rugged yet polished appeal.

The real showstopper, however, was the intricate embellishment work adorning the sleeves. The detailing added texture and drama to an otherwise classic silhouette, elevating the jacket from a wardrobe staple to a stage-worthy statement piece. According to the brand's official website, the jacket is priced at ₹62,500.

He paired the piece with a sleek black top and matching black jeans, letting the jacket take centre stage. Staying true to his understated style, Zayn accessorised minimally with silver hoop earrings, a sleek chain necklace and a luxe wristwatch. His tattoos, tousled hair and signature stubble completed the effortlessly rebellious look.

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Designer reveals why the jacket felt 'right' for Zayn

For designer Rahul Khanna, dressing Zayn was less about styling a celebrity and more about finding a natural fit between the singer's personality and the label's design philosophy.

"The Vice jacket felt particularly right for Zayn because his style has always balanced sharpness with ease," Rahul shared. "There's a certain masculinity to the way he dresses – understated, textural, and never overworked – which aligns naturally with our design language."

This isn't the first time the designers have worked with the singer, and Rahul believes Zayn's fashion appeal lies in his authenticity. "We've dressed Zayn before, and what continues to make him relevant is his ability to bring together refinement and rebellion," he said. "Whether he's on stage or off-duty, there's an authenticity to his style that makes every piece he wears feel effortless."