Disha Patani Brings Back Animal Prints In Hot Style At 'Welcome To The Jungle' Promotions

Disha Patani is fully embracing her wild side, and fashion lovers are here for it. As the actress gears up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar and a star-studded ensemble, she recently stepped out in a chic animal-print look that instantly reminded everyone why this bold trend never really goes out of style.

From leopard spots to zebra stripes, animal prints are roaring back into fashion this season, and Disha may have just delivered one of the chicest ways to wear them.

Disha's fierce leopard-print moment

For a recent promotional event, Disha Patani opted for a leopard-print co-ord set from London-based label Rat & Boa. The ensemble featured a sheer wrap-around top with a plunging, draped V-neckline and a halter-style silhouette. The delicate fabric was tied at the neck and side, creating a fluid, barely-there effect that added to the outfit's breezy appeal. Underneath, Disha layered a matching bralette, keeping the look glamorous yet effortless.

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She paired the top with a coordinating floor-length skirt in the same print, creating a sleek monochrome moment that felt bold without being overwhelming. Disha kept her accessories earthy and statement-worthy with stacked, chunky brown and gold bangles, a stone-studded ring, and a pair of sleek black heels.

Her beauty game was equally on point. The actress opted for a glowing, dewy base with softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude lips. She wore her hair loose in a centre-parted style, letting the outfit remain the star of the show.

Animal prints are back — here's how to wear them

If Disha's latest appearance has inspired you to experiment with the trend, there are plenty of easy ways to do it.

A leopard-print dress is perhaps the most timeless option and works equally well for brunches and evenings out. Matching animal-print co-ords, much like Disha's, are perfect for making a bold statement while keeping things polished.

For those who prefer subtle styling, an animal-print shirt paired with classic denim can instantly elevate a casual outfit. Zebra-print skirts, snake-print bags, or even leopard-print ballet flats are also easy ways to dip your toes into the trend.