Disha Patani Brings Tropical Charm To Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Launch In Bold Cut-Out Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 12, 2026
Disha Patani took over the Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch in Mumbai, proving once again why she's one of Bollywood's biggest fashion risk-takers
Joining a star-studded cast that included Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Suniel Shetty, the actress brought tropical glamour to the red carpet in a jaw-dropping green ensemble
The body-contouring dress by Jaded London beautifully accentuated her frame, creating a sleek and glamorous look that was equal parts daring and elegant
It featured strategic waist cut-outs, spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline and a thigh-high slit, adding drama to the look
Intricate mesh detailing around the waist and sequined embellishments added an extra layer of fashion-forward appeal
Rather than piling on jewellery, Disha opted for a few gold-toned bracelets, allowing the sparkling dress to remain the focal point of her look
Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, defined eyes, highlighted glow and nude lips
Disha rounded off her green glam with a effortless open waves complementing the theme of her dress beautifully
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