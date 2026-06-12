Disha Patani Brings Tropical Charm To Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Launch In Bold Cut-Out Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 12, 2026

Disha Patani took over the Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch in Mumbai, proving once again why she's one of Bollywood's biggest fashion risk-takers

Joining a star-studded cast that included Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Suniel Shetty, the actress brought tropical glamour to the red carpet in a jaw-dropping green ensemble

The body-contouring dress by Jaded London beautifully accentuated her frame, creating a sleek and glamorous look that was equal parts daring and elegant

It featured strategic waist cut-outs, spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline and a thigh-high slit, adding drama to the look

Intricate mesh detailing around the waist and sequined embellishments added an extra layer of fashion-forward appeal

Rather than piling on jewellery, Disha opted for a few gold-toned bracelets, allowing the sparkling dress to remain the focal point of her look

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, defined eyes, highlighted glow and nude lips

Disha rounded off her green glam with a effortless open waves complementing the theme of her dress beautifully

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