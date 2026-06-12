Kriti Sanon Makes Stylish Appearance In 3D Flower Bralette & Curve-Hugging Pink Mini

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 12, 2026
Kriti Sanon served two completely different fashion moods at the Cocktail 2 music festival, proving why she remains one of Bollywood's most stylish stars.
Her first look featured David Koma's Resort 2026 Collection, comprising a denim bralette and barrel-leg jeans adorned with striking 3D floral embroidery.
The coordinated denim ensemble elevated a casual fabric into a high-fashion statement, blending edgy street style with couture-inspired detailing.
The floral appliqués running across the bralette and jeans added texture, dimension, and a playful feminine touch to the monochromatic blue outfit.
Kriti paired the look with matching pointed denim heels, creating a seamless head-to-toe fashion moment.
For her second appearance, Kriti switched gears in a vibrant pink Leslie Amon mini dress that perfectly captured a fun, youthful, and party-ready aesthetic.
The fitted silhouette hugged her frame beautifully, while embellished starfish motifs added a quirky coastal-inspired charm to the outfit.