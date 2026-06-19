Sharvari Flaunts Her Toned Abs In 'Alpha' Crop-Tee, Twins With Alia Bhatt

By: Aanchal C | June 19, 2026
Sharvari and Alia Bhatt recently kicked off promotions for their much-awaited film Alpha, and the duo made quite the stylish statement during their appearance in Delhi
The actresses coordinated their looks in matching white T-shirts emblazoned with the film's title
While Alia kept it classic, Sharvari added her own edgy spin to the promotional outfit
Sharvari opted for a cropped version of the Alpha tee, confidently flaunting her toned abs and fit physique
She paired the tee with heavily distressed, wide-leg blue jeans that brought a laid-back, street-style vibe to the ensemble
A studded brown belt cinched the look together, while pointed heels and dark sunglasses added a polished touch
The actress kept her makeup minimal and glowing, opting for radiant skin, flushed cheeks, soft eye makeup, and glossy nude lips, while her hair was kept in middle-parted open waves
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