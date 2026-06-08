Malaika Arora Shows How She Stays Fit & Fierce In Her 50s In New Gym Videos: Watch

If there's one celebrity who continues to redefine fitness goals year after year, it's Malaika Arora. At 52, the actress and wellness enthusiast remains one of Bollywood's strongest advocates for an active lifestyle, regularly inspiring her followers with glimpses of her workout routines, yoga sessions, and disciplined approach to health.

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Malaika shares new fitness inspiration

This week, Malaika once again reminded fans why consistency is her superpower. Sharing a series of workout clips from the gym, the actress offered a peek into the training sessions that help her stay strong, agile, and energised. Alongside the videos, she tagged her trainer Robin Behl and summed up her week with a simple message about training hard and staying committed to her fitness journey.

The workout carousel showcased a variety of exercises designed to challenge different muscle groups and improve overall strength. In one clip, Malaika worked with a resistance band while maintaining a kneeling position, focusing on controlled body movements that activate the core while improving flexibility through the lower body.

Another exercise highlighted her impressive balance and stability. Using sliding discs beneath her feet, she transitioned smoothly between plank and mountain-pose-inspired movements, maintaining a strong core and steady upper body throughout the sequence.

The actress also incorporated strength training into her session. One segment showed her performing standing pull-down exercises with weights, combining upper-body engagement with lower-body stability. Perhaps the most challenging moment came during a core-focused exercise where Malaika balanced herself while twisting her body using a suspended ring attachment.