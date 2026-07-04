Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Film Collects ₹9.25 Crore, Lowest In YRF Spy Universe

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

The action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Released on July 3 after multiple delays, the film received a mixed response from both audiences and critics and registered a slow start at the box office.

On its opening day, the film collected a disappointing number at the box office, also marking the lowest opening in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Alpha collected a net of Rs 9.25 crore across 7,534 shows in India. This brings the total India gross collection to Rs 11.10 crore, while overseas markets contributed an additional Rs 5 crore in gross earnings, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 16.10 crore on Day

Despite the strong star power and its place within the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has opened lower than expected compared to previous franchise entries.

YRF Spy Universe Day 1 Collections Of All Films

The YRF Spy Universe has previously delivered significantly higher openings with its major titles, setting a strong benchmark for audience expectations. As a result, Alpha currently appears to be lagging behind the franchise’s usual performance standards.

For comparison, Pathaan opened with a net collection of Rs 57.00 crore, while War 2 reportedly earned Rs 52.5 crore on its opening day. War collected Rs 32.50 crore (Hindi Rs 32 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 32.93 crore, Tiger 3 opened at around Rs 44.50 crore, and Ek Tha Tiger registered approximately Rs 32.93 crore on its first day.

Alpha Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the production budget, industry reports estimate that the film was made on a scale of approximately Rs 100–130 crore. Based on this estimate, the Day 1 performance suggests a modest start, and the film will need strong weekend growth and sustained weekday collections to move towards profitability.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"