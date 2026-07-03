'Spy Thriller Or Swimsuit Calendar...' Netizens Call Out Alpha Makers Over Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Bikini Scenes—VIDEO

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha Bikini Scene Sparks Debate | Photo Via X

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally hit theatres on Friday, July 3, after multiple delays. Early reviewers have given a mixed response after watching the film. Meanwhile, the makers of Alpha have come under fire on social media following the release of scenes featuring the two actors in bikini avatars, sparking a heated debate online.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Bikini Scenes Go Viral

The viral leaked clip circulating on social media shows Sharvari and Alia in swimwear during a sequence from Alpha. In the footage, Sharvari is seen flaunting her toned physique in a two-piece bikini as she walks out of the water, while Alia appears beside her in an all-black outfit consisting of shorts paired with a bikini top.

As the clip progresses, Sharvari is seen tying a cover-up around her waist, while Alia puts on a jacket shortly after emerging from the water. The camera framing in the scene appears to linger more on Sharvari, which has also become a talking point among viewers online.

Check out the video:

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha Bikini Scene Sparks Debate

A section of netizens questioned the makers of the spy thriller, with many criticising the inclusion of bikini scenes. Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some calling the visuals 'unnecessary' for a spy-based narrative, while others defended the makers, saying the scenes are part of modern cinematic styling.

A user on X wrote, "This is all YRF’s #AlphaMovie needs to offer to bikini lovers on the internet!!” Another added, "Just YRF doing YRF things – compulsory bikini scene in a spy movie."

A third user wrote, "Spy thriller or swimsuit calendar? A good script doesn’t need forced bikini shots for hype. Female spies should be brutal and badass, but YRF is stuck on the glamour trope. Focus on action." Another comment read, "The bikini legacy of the YRF Spy Universe continues in Alpha."

"They just want to show close-up butt shots and b**b shots in bikinis. No idea of storytelling. And dialogues like "Ghamand uska shastra tha" looks like the dialogue writer is not familiar with Hindi," read another.

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The makers of Alpha have not yet issued an official response to the online criticism.