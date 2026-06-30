Alpha Cast Fees Revealed: Alia Bhatt Becomes Highest-Paid At ₹25 Crore; Here's How Much Sharvari, Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol Earned

Alpha Cast Fees Revealed | Photo Via YouTube

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, is set for a theatrical release on July 3. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the Shiv Rawail directorial marks the first female-led instalment in the acclaimed YRF Spy Universe. Ahead of its theatrical release, reports about the cast’s remuneration have sparked discussion online.

Alpha Cast Fees Revealed

According to Asianet News, Alia has reportedly charged a massive Rs 25 crore to play the role of Sita. While Sharvari, who plays another super-agent in the film, has reportedly earned Rs 3 crore for her performance

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol have also reportedly received Rs 6 crore for their roles in Alpha. Apart from the lead cast, Alpha will also feature a special cameo by Hrithik Roshan. The superstar is set to reprise his iconic role as Major Kabir, first introduced in War. His appearance is expected to further strengthen the interconnected YRF Spy Universe and pave the way for future instalments

It is worth noting that the reported remuneration figures have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers or the actors.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Later, the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production