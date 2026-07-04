'Stop Doom Scrolling': Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Alpha, Urges Audience To Watch The Film

Karan Johar Defends Alpha | Instagram

YRF's first female-led Spy Universe movie, Alpha, was released on Friday. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. While it has received mixed reviews from critics, the movie is facing a lot of criticism on social media. On Saturday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to praise Alpha and also defended it.

He posted on his Instagram Story, "When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling!! (sic)."

Alpha has been facing a lot of negativity online. People are comparing it to Dhurandhar and are also criticising Alia's performance in the movie.

Alpha Box Office Collection

Alpha took a decent start at the box office and collected Rs. 9.25 crore net in India on its first day. However, the movie clearly needs to show a huge jump at the box office to collect a good amount over the weekend.

According to reports, Alpha was made on a budget of Rs. 100–130 crore, so it clearly needs to perform exceptionally well over the weekend and also do well at the box office during the weekdays.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once, for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"