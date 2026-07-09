Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Spy Thriller Drops 33% On Wednesday, Earns ₹2.85 Crore After Tuesday Surge

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6 |

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha continues its theatrical run on a decent note, but the film appears to be losing momentum during the weekdays. After witnessing a slight jump on Tuesday, the spy thriller recorded a noticeable drop on Wednesday amid mixed audience reactions. While the film is performing fairly well, it still has a long way to go before recovering its reported investment.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6 (Wednesday)

As per Sacnilk, Alpha witnessed a 32.94 % (approximate 33%) drop in collections on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. The film earned Rs. 2.85 crore at the Indian net box office from 6,321 shows on Day 6, marking a significant weekday decline. With this, Alpha's total India gross collection has reached Rs. 53.59 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs. 44.95 crore.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

Talking about its overseas performance, Alpha earned Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 6, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs. 21.30 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs. 74.89 crore as of Day 6 (Wednesday).

Alpha Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 11.50 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 13.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 3.85 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 4.25 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 2.85 Cr

Alpha OTT Release Date & Platform

Bollywood films typically maintain a theatrical window of six to eight weeks before making their OTT debut, and Alpha is expected to follow a similar release pattern. According to a Filmibeat report, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is likely to arrive on OTT sometime in August, with Netflix reportedly emerging as its streaming platform. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film's digital release date or OTT platform.

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles, with Hrithik Roshan making a special cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The YRF Spy Universe's first female-led spy thriller follows two elite agents on a high-stakes mission to stop a dangerous threat and released in theatres on July 3, 2026.