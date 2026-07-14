Alia Bhatt CONFIRMS Tumbbad 2 After Alpha's Box Office Disappointment: 'Few Films Create A World That Feels This Original...'

Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 | Photo Via X

Actress Alia Bhatt has officially confirmed that she will star alongside Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, putting months of speculation about her involvement in the highly anticipated sequel to rest. The announcement comes shortly after the box office disappointment of her recent release, Alpha, and has generated significant excitement among fans eager to see her enter the acclaimed horror-fantasy franchise.

Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2

Earlier reports suggested that Kangana Ranaut was being considered for the project; however, Alia Bhatt has now been confirmed to take on the role in the upcoming sequel.

Shares Excitement

Alia confirmed her role in the film during an interaction with Bombay Times. Speaking about joining Tumbbad 2, the actress said, "I am looking forward to exploring a character that belongs to a story as mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad."

The actress also revealed that the original 2018 film left a lasting impression on her.

"Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive. and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting."

Alia said that becoming a part of the Tumbbad world is incredibly special for her. She added that she is looking forward to working with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, two artists she has admired for a long time, and cannot wait for audiences to experience what they are creating together.

About Tumbbad

Released in 2018, the first Tumbbad was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and received widespread acclaim for its haunting visuals, compelling narrative, and unique fusion of mythology and horror. The film went on to develop a strong cult following for its distinctive storytelling and atmospheric world-building.

With Alia now officially on board, Tumbbad 2 is expected to further expand the mysterious universe introduced in the original film. Sohum Shah, who starred in and produced Tumbbad, will continue his association with the franchise, while Alia's addition has increased excitement among fans.

Alia Bhatt's Character Under Wraps

Although the makers have not yet revealed details about the sequel's plot or Alia's character, her comments indicate that the film will continue the franchise's signature elements of mystery, folklore, and immersive storytelling.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Tumbbad 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a lead role. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 3, 2027.