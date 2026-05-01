Did Alia Bhatt Replace Kangana Ranaut In Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2?

Alia Bhatt / Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

A few months ago, there were reports that Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Tumbbad 2. However, when the film was officially announced a few days ago, her name wasn't mentioned on social media. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of the film, now, according to a report in Mid-day, the makers have roped in Alia Bhatt for a special appearance in the film.

Sources told the tabloid that even though Alia's screen time will be short, it is a very pivotal role in the story. A source said, "The makers needed someone who brings gravitas and intrigue in a short screen time. Alia fit that space."

According to the report, Alia will shoot for the film on May 3 before heading to the US for the Met Gala on May 4. She will resume the shooting of the film on May 6. Meanwhile, the makers will use her body double for some patch scenes.

Till now, there's no official confirmation about Kangana starring in Tumbbad 2, and now, here's the report about Alia being roped in for the film. So, we wonder if Alia has replaced Kangana in the movie.

Meanwhile, if Alia has not replaced Kangana, and if the latter still has a role in Tumbbad 2, will they share the screen space in the film? Let's wait and watch!

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Currently, Alia has only one film lined up, which is officially announced, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and it is slated to release in January 2027.

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Kangana has Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Queen 2 lined up. While the former's shooting is already wrapped up, the latter is in production. Fans of Kangana are excited to watch her on the big screen soon.