BAFTA 2026: 'Namaskar...', Alia Bhatt Speaks In Hindi While Presenting Award For Best Film Not In English Language - Watch Viral Video

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was one of the presenters at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). She presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. When she came on stage to present the award, she started her speech in Hindi, and later explained to the audience what she was saying. The video of Alia speaking in Hindi at the BAFTA stage has gone viral on social media.

The Love & War actress said, "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai. Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently." Watch the video below...

Alia bhatt presenting the award to film not in english language at Bafta's - the winners are sentimental value pic.twitter.com/XBq6bLsCMI — 🔮 (@lordofkong) February 22, 2026

The award for the Best Film Not in the English Language went to the Norwegian movie Sentimental Value.

Alia Bhatt's Look At BAFTA 2026

Alia wore a custom silver Gucci gown along with a white stole. She looked gorgeous as she channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet.

This was the first time, when Alia became a presenter at the awards. Before Alia, Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were seen presenters at BAFTA.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Talking about Alia's movies, the actress currently has two films lined up, Alpha and Love & War. While the shooting of the former has been reportedly completed, the latter is still in production.

Alpha was supposed to release last year, but it has been postponed, and the new release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, was slated to release in March this year, but even that movie has postponed, and the makers have not announced the new release date.