Watch: Randeep Hooda Distributes Ration Kits, Serves Langar In Assam's Sivasagar To Support Flood Victims

Actor Randeep Hooda travelled to Assam's Sivasagar on Saturday (August 1) to take part in a flood relief distribution programme organised by NGO Global Sikhs. During the visit, he distributed ration kits and other essential supplies to families affected by the devastating floods and also urged people to extend support to those in need.

Apart from participating in the relief drive, Randeep Hooda visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar, where he offered prayers for the well-being of people affected by the floods across the state.

The actor also joined volunteers in serving food through langar at Sivasagar railway station, where several displaced families have taken shelter.

Speaking to ANI during the relief activity, Randeep said, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people-not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here."

#WATCH | Sivasagar, Assam: On flood-affected people, Actor Randeep Hooda says, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the… pic.twitter.com/GOQNfzOEvN — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

Sharing details about the ongoing relief work, the Savarkar actor added, "The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know food and things like place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline, you know basic household toiletry items and stuff. So, we are making kits and we'll be distributing it to whoever needs them and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet so we are trying to do that as well."

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods in the state have claimed 82 lives so far.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday thanked industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected residents.