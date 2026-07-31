Assam Floods: Kartik Aaryan Donates ₹1 Crore To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Kartik Aaryan Donates ₹1 Crore For Victims Of Assam Floods | Instagram

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support and help the victims of the Assam floods. Actor Kartik Aaryan has donated a huge amount of Rs. 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The official X account of the Assam Chief Minister posted about it.

The account tweeted, "Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana has also donated an amount of Rs. 11 lakh for the victims of the floods. The X account tweeted and thanked him as well, "Shri Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support to Assam's flood relief efforts by contributing ₹11 lakh online to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the generous contribution and his solidarity with the people of Assam during this challenging time (sic)."

Bollywood Celebs Helping Victims Of Assam Floods

One of the first celebrities to speak up about the Assam floods was Bhumi Pednekar. While the country was talking and discussing student protests, Bhumi had shared a video regarding the floods in Assam and urged people to support and help the victims.

Later, Alia Bhatt had also shared an Instagram story urging everyone to help the people who were affected by the Assam floods. Reportedly, Salman also stepped in to help the flood victims through his NGO, Being Human.

A source close to the Maatrubhumi actor had told India Today that food packets and essential supplies are already being distributed, and the upcoming phases will include ration kits, temporary shelter, and rebuilding damaged schools and hospitals.

We are sure many more celebrities will come forward to help and support the victims of the Assam floods.