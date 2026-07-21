Kartik Aaryan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain With Parents After Winning First National Award For Chandu Champion - VIDEO

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Mahakal's Blessings After National Honour | Photo Via X

Actor Kartik Aaryan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his parents after achieving a major milestone in his career by winning his first National Film Award for his performance in the 2024 film Chandu Champion. Kartik shares the Best Actor honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won his historic fourth National Film Award for his performance in Bramayugam.

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Mahakal's Blessings After National Honour

The 35-year-old actor was dressed in a pink shirt and sought blessings at the temple following his historic win. Videos from his temple visit have surfaced online, showing Kartik offering prayers and participating in rituals at the holy shrine along with his parents. Following his visit, Kartik shared a photo from the temple on Tuesday, July 21, and wrote, "Jai Mahakal."

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The actor's visit received significant attention from fans, who congratulated him on his achievement and appreciated his gesture of seeking blessings after the career-defining honour.

Kartik Aaryan Reacts To National Award Win

Kartik's win for Chandu Champion has been seen as a landmark moment in his acting journey. The 72nd National Film Awards were announced on July 18, 2026. After the announcement, the actor shared a video showing his mother's emotional reaction to it.

Kartik wrote, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award."

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Next, Kartik has Anurag Basu's film with Sreeleela, Caption India, and Naagzilla.