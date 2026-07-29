Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Stand With Flood-Hit Assam, Donate To CM Relief Fund As Death Toll Reaches 75 |

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap have extended their support to Assam by donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The contribution will help support relief and rehabilitation efforts for scores of families affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. Khurrana also serves as the UNICEF India National Ambassador, consistently advocating for children's rights, education and well-being, according to a press release.

The floods in Assam started on July 19 and have resulted in severe destruction. According to the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 75. The seven districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan are still reeling under the deluge, affecting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages.

A crop area of 45,341.98 hectares has been submerged, while damage to various infrastructure like houses, cow sheds, and schools was also reported from across the flood-hit districts.

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