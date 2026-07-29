 Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Stand With Flood-Hit Assam, Donate To CM Relief Fund As Death Toll Reaches 75
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Stand With Flood-Hit Assam, Donate To CM Relief Fund As Death Toll Reaches 75

Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Stand With Flood-Hit Assam, Donate To CM Relief Fund As Death Toll Reaches 75

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap have donated to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. Assam's devastating floods have claimed 75 lives, affecting 622 villages across seven districts. Over 45,000 hectares of crops have been submerged, with widespread damage to homes, schools, and other infrastructure.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Stand With Flood-Hit Assam, Donate To CM Relief Fund As Death Toll Reaches 75
Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Stand With Flood-Hit Assam, Donate To CM Relief Fund As Death Toll Reaches 75 |

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap have extended their support to Assam by donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The contribution will help support relief and rehabilitation efforts for scores of families affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. Khurrana also serves as the UNICEF India National Ambassador, consistently advocating for children's rights, education and well-being, according to a press release.

Read Also
Assam Floods: Salman Khan Joins Hands With Fan Club To Distribute Food Packets & Essential Supplies...
Assam Floods: Salman Khan Joins Hands With Fan Club To Distribute Food Packets & Essential Supplies...

The floods in Assam started on July 19 and have resulted in severe destruction. According to the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 75. The seven districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan are still reeling under the deluge, affecting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages.

A crop area of 45,341.98 hectares has been submerged, while damage to various infrastructure like houses, cow sheds, and schools was also reported from across the flood-hit districts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source