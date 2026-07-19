Randeep Hooda Celebrates Daughter Nyomica's First Rice Ceremony With Wife Lin Laishram: See Inside Pics Of Chakmuba Ritual

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram marked a special moment in their parenthood journey with their daughter Nyomica's first rice ceremony, a cherished Manipuri ritual known as Chakumba. The actor gave fans a glimpse into the intimate family celebration, sharing heartwarming photographs that beautifully captured love, heritage and togetherness.

Take a look:

Inside Nyomica's first rice ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a series of pictures from the ceremony, calling it one of those rare moments he wished he could hold onto forever. Reflecting on the occasion, he wrote, "There are moments you wish you could hold on to forever! Nyomica's #Chakumba was one of them. Her first taste of rice and a heart full of gratitude for everyone who blessed her."

The photos offered a warm peek into the family's celebration. One image showed Lin lovingly holding little Nyomica while Randeep sat beside them, smiling proudly. In one particularly sweet image, Randeep was seen playfully interacting with his daughter while Lin cradled her in her arms. Other moments featured the couple with Randeep's parents and close family members, making the occasion even more meaningful.

For the occasion, Randeep embraced traditional attire in a crisp white kurta paired with a dhoti, while Lin looked graceful in a soft pink saree styled with a matching shawl, perfectly complementing the cultural significance of the day.

The couple welcomed Nyomica on March 10, 2026, and this ceremony marked another memorable chapter in their journey as first-time parents.

What is the Chakumba ceremony?

Chakumba, also known as Chagumba, is a traditional rice-feeding ceremony celebrated by the Manipuri Meitei community. It marks a baby's transition from an exclusive milk-based diet to solid food and is considered one of the earliest milestones in a child's life.

The ritual centres around the infant's very first taste of cooked rice, symbolising nourishment, growth and the beginning of a new phase. Family members gather to bless the child, offer prayers for good health and happiness, and celebrate the occasion with a festive meal shared among relatives and loved ones.