Step Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Son Neer's Room: 'Little Sanctuary' With Calm Bhajans & Neutral Aesthetic

By: Aanchal C | February 27, 2026

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha recently shared intimate photos and details of their son Neer’s nursery, describing the thought and care put into every element to make it a haven of calm

The nursery is designed as a peaceful retreat, with Parineeti and Raghav choosing a calm and meditative atmosphere from the moment you enter

The couple opted for a subtle, neutral colour palette and classic decor, intentionally avoiding bright or overwhelming shades for Neer’s early months

Soft sunlight streams in and calm bhajans play softly in the background, filling the room with gentle natural light and serene energy

Windows are left open to invite a gentle, cool breeze, enhancing the tranquil vibe and connecting the family to nature

Parineeti on Instagram explained that they wanted to introduce more colours and playful elements only after the first three months, prioritising peace, love, and bonding in this early phase

The overall aesthetic centers on warmth, healing energy, and togetherness, creating a nurturing space for both parents and their newborn

Thanks For Reading!

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Married In Decade-Old 'Primal' Theme Udaipur Wedding: Know More
Find out More