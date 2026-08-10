FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Jharkhand Students Protest, NCP(SP) MPs Meet PM Modi'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Spineless On The Border: From Dhemaji To Merapani, Assam Is Failing Its Frontiers

The fresh attack at Mingmang Basti in Dhemaji exposes a grim reality along Assam’s borders as innocent citizens on the frontiers are left entirely defenceless, bearing the physical and emotional brunt of unchecked cross-border violence. (Read more...)

2. Jharkhand Exam Row: Police Use Lathis, Water Cannons As Students March To Assembly Demanding CBI Probe | Video

Police used lathi charge and water cannons as protesting job aspirants and students marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly demanding action over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. The agitation continued despite the government agreeing to cancel three JPSC exams. Protesters are demanding cancellation of JSSC-CGL and a CBI probe, while all three serving JPSC members resigned. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Ranchi: Police used tear gas, water cannons and lathis as thousands of job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly attempted to breach multiple barricades during a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest. The protesters have been demonstrating over alleged irregularities… pic.twitter.com/oe6NTESoMG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

3. Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For ‘Huge Error’ On X; Netizens Poke Fun With ‘Jantar Mantar Number Leak Protest’ Memes

Amitabh Bachchan apologised for a “huge error” in his X post after fans spotted the numbering mistake. Netizens responded with hilarious remarks, including a quip about staging a ‘Jantar Mantar number leak protest.’ (Read more...)

T 5820 - A huge error by me in the numbering .. apologies ..

after 5817 .. it should read 5818 , 5819, 5820

🙏

thank you Ef Sunil for correcting me — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 10, 2026

4. Supriya Sule-Led NCP (SP) MPs Meet PM Modi Amid Delimitation Bill Buzz; Here's What Was Discussed

A delegation of all eight NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MPs, headed by Supriya Sule, met PM Narendra Modi on Monday amid speculation over the party's position on the proposed Delimitation Bill. Sule said the 15-20-minute meeting focused on Maharashtra's concerns, including drought, water scarcity, onion prices, Chandrabhaga river pollution and constituency-specific issues. (Read more...)

Supriya Sule | File

5. Goosebumps! Woman Dahi Handi Tribute To Mumbai's Popular Parel Cha Vighnaharta 2026 Goes Viral: Watch

Mumbai’s festive season has kicked off with Parel Cha Vighnaharta’s grand Aagman Sohala on August 9. A group of girls forming a human pyramid around a Dahi Handi during the procession went viral, drawing cheers online. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 approaches on September 14, the moment perfectly captures Mumbai’s devotion, energy and love for its favourite festivals. (Read more...)

6. Smartphone Financing In India Averages 10 Months As Tier 2 Cities Lead EMI-Based Purchases: Report

Smartphone financing in India averaged 10 months in Q2 2026, with Tier 2 cities leading EMI-based purchases at 57.5%. Counterpoint Research said NBFC-led affordability programmes are driving growth, while financing is expected to account for 42% of smartphone sales in 2026. Apple recorded the longest average tenure at 17.2 months. (Read more...)

8. Independence Day 2026: How The Tricolour Flag Evolved Through The Freedom Struggle? Know History, Significance And Its Role In Shaping India

Sister Nivedita is associated with the creation of the earliest flag representing Indian nationalism. She was the Irish-born disciple of Swami Vivekananda, which generally raced to the early 20th century, when different versions of flags were used to represent India's growing nationalist movement. (Read more...)

How The Tricolour Flag Evolved Through The Freedom Struggle | X/ AIR

8. UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key To Be Released This Week; NTA Also To Publish CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA Keys

The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key will be released this week, NTA said in a notice dated August 10. Candidates can check their responses and raise objections during the notified challenge window. (Read more...)

The growing market of smartphone in India | Photo: Pexels

9. 7 Dogs India Release Date: Before Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan Fans Will Get To Watch His Arabic Film On Big Screen

Arabic movie 7 Dogs, with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in cameos, will reach Indian theatres on August 21, 2026, before Khan's Maatrubhumi releases. Salman announced the India release on his Instagram story while sharing its teaser. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film stars Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz and Monica Bellucci in lead roles. (Read more...)

10. Independence Day 2026: DMRC Unveils Special Metro Train With Har Ghar Tiranga Theme Ahead Of August 15

The special train has been designed to reflect the spirit of patriotism and encourage citizens to participate in the nationwide campaign. With the Tricolour prominently featured across the train, the initiative aims to bring the Independence Day celebrations into the daily lives of commuters travelling across Delhi and the National Capital Region. (Read more...)