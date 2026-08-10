Spineless On The Border: From Dhemaji To Merapani, Assam Is Failing Its Frontiers

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh has often remained volatile at different spots | Screenshot

When blood spills along Assam's border and citizens run for their lives, the lack of a strong and decisive response from the state government has only served to open multiple vulnerable fronts.

On Monday, when unidentified miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh opened indiscriminate fire on local residents at Mingmang Basti in Assam's Dhemaji district—wounding 18 people, four of them critically—urgent questions re-emerged regarding the state's security apparatus.

For villagers living along Assam’s multi-directional boundaries, recurring armed violence targeting indigenous residents in their own backyards raises a fundamental question about administrative authority and political will. How long will the government allow its citizens to remain sitting ducks in their own territory?

Whether at Mingmang Basti in Dhemaji, the forests of Behali, the border pockets of Mukroh, or the bloody ridges of Merapani, residents in Assam continue to face severe violence and constant threats to their lives and livelihoods. A government's primary constitutional duty is the protection of its people—a duty in which Assam has repeatedly failed to deliver robust defence.

The pattern of border clashes reveals a systemic failure in proactive law enforcement along sensitive sectors. Time and again, security forces arrive only after gunfire has ceased, homes have been targeted, and local residents have sustained critical injuries.

The state government’s passive posture sends a dangerous signal that Assam’s territorial integrity and civilian lives are treated as subject to negotiation rather than non-negotiable protection.

Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border clash

Monday's aggression from across the Arunachal Pradesh border is part of decades of unabated territorial friction along the southern foothills. This fresh escalation follows an earlier incident in the Behali Reserved Forest along the Biswanath–Pakke-Kessang boundary, where timber operators fired upon Assam forest personnel attempting to halt illegal logging.

While the two states signed the Namsai Declaration in 2022 and a subsequent peace pact in New Delhi in 2023 to address disputed villages, ground enforcement remains fragile, and it is frequently the residents of Assam who bear the brunt of border violence.

Automatic fire exchange on Assam–Mizoram border

The boundary between Assam and Mizoram became the site of an unprecedented interstate crisis when state police forces engaged in a direct gunbattle near the Vairengte–Lailapur crossing along National Highway 306 on July 26, 2021.

Honble ⁦@ZoramthangaCM⁩ ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

Following weeks of escalating friction over border eviction drives and post placements, security personnel from both states exchanged automatic weapons fire amid a violent confrontation involving local mobs.

The heavy firefight resulted in the deaths of six Assam Police personnel and one civilian, alongside injuries to more than 60 people. The lingering public sentiment remains that despite such severe casualties, the state leadership did not pursue a sufficiently stringent posture.

Deadly battles mark Assam–Nagaland dispute

The Assam–Nagaland boundary represents the most historically violent interstate border in Northeast India, marked by decades of recurring armed conflict along its 512-kilometre stretch. The deadliest encounter occurred at Merapani in the Golaghat sector, where a territorial dispute escalated into a four-day battle between the Assam Police and Nagaland Police using automatic weaponry.

The heavy exchange left 28 Assam Police personnel dead, killed dozens of civilians and displaced tens of thousands of residents into relief camps.

Additional major flare-ups occurred in the Chungajan and Uriamghat areas, where armed raids and village fires caused dozens of fatalities and widespread displacement across border districts. The underlying conflict dates back to Nagaland's creation as a full state, when Nagaland claimed approximately 66,000 hectares of reserve forest territory that colonial authorities had placed under Assam's administration.

Elusive peace along Assam–Meghalaya border

The border between Assam and Meghalaya has experienced periodic fatal incidents linked to territorial administration, law enforcement actions and natural resource monitoring.

The most prominent recent tragedy occurred near Mukroh village along the West Karbi Anglong and West Jaintia Hills border, when Assam Forest Guards intercepted a vehicle carrying suspected illegal timber. When local residents gathered to surround the patrol team, Assam security forces opened fire, killing five Khasi villagers and one Assam Forest Home Guard. The event sparked widespread protests and civil unrest across Shillong.

An earlier major tragedy occurred in the disputed market region of Langpih, where police intervention during a market clash between local ethnic groups led to security forces firing into a crowd, killing four Khasi civilians.

A non-negotiable imperative

Until the Assam government moves past reactionary statements and establishes an unyielding security framework, the cycle of violence will continue unabated. Governance is ultimately judged by the safety of its most vulnerable citizens and as long as border residents live in constant fear of the next bullet, the government's claims of strength will remain utterly unconvincing.