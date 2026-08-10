Assam-Arunachal Border Tension Escalates As 8 Injured In Firing Over Alleged Land Dispute In Dhemaji | Representative image

Lakhimpur: At least eight Assam residents were injured in a firing by some miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district on Monday, police said.

A senior official said the incident took place in the morning at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. It was the fallout of a dispute over alleged encroachment by people from Arunachal Pradesh on land in Assam, he said.

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The miscreants from across the border opened indiscriminate fire targeting residents of Assam, the official said, adding the injured have been identified as Durgheswar Patir, Rohit Dole, Nagaraj Dole, Biggeshwar Patir, Pame Pegu, Sanjay Tayung, Utpal Dole and Jan Dole.

They were admitted to Gogamukh Rural Hospital, and seven of them were later referred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital in a critical condition, officials said.

"Security has been stepped up in the border area," the senior official said.

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