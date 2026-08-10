Independence Day 2026: How The Tricolour Flag Evolved Through The Freedom Struggle? Know History, Significance And Its Role In Shaping India

How The Tricolour Flag Evolved Through The Freedom Struggle | X/ AIR

India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15 because on this day in 1947, the country finally got freedom from the British Raj. This year, the country is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day. But do you know that the tricolour we see was not always the same because it has gone through many transformations and evolved through time? Keep on reading to know about the history hidden in the times of evolution of the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day.

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Sister Nivedita's flag

Sister Nivedita is associated with the creation of the earliest flag representing Indian nationalism. She was the Irish-born disciple of Swami Vivekananda, which generally raced to the early 20th century, when different versions of flags were used to represent India's growing nationalist movement. The design at that time featured red and yellow colours along with vajra, a weapon which is associated with Lord Indra, at its centre, accompanied by a white lotus. The words "Vande Mataram" were also incorporated into the design in Bengali script.

Sister Nivedita's flag |

Early nationalist flag

One of the earliest known flags was displayed in 1906 in Calcutta. On August 7, 1906, the early version of an Indian nationalist flag was hoisted at Parsee Bagan Square, now known as Green Park, in Kolkata. The design featured three horizontal bands in green, yellow and red. The green section had eight lotus flowers, while the red portion featured representations of the sun and crescent moon. "Vande Mataram" appeared in the middle.

Early nationalist flag |

Madam Bhikaji Cama's version

In 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama, unfurled a similar flag in Stuttgart, Germany, drawing international attention to India's struggle for independence. Known as the Cama flag or Berlin Committee flag, the flag had three horizontal stripes. The top stripe was green, the middle was golden-saffron, and the bottom was red. The flag also featured a crescent moon and a rising sun in white on the top green stripe, representing Islam and Hinduism.

Madam Bhikaji's version flag |

Home Rule Movement flag

The Indian Home Rule Movement (1916–1918) was a national political campaign in British India, which was led by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Annie Besant. The movement demanded self-government or dominion status within the British Empire, revitalising India's freedom struggle during WWI. During this period, another flag emerged which featured The United Kingdom flag at the top corner, nine alternating horizontal stripes: five red and four green. Seven stars arranged in the Saptarishi pattern appeared on the flag.

Home Rule Movement flag | Reddit

The chakra emerged

In 1921, freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya from Andhra Pradesh presented a flag design to Mahatma Gandhi. It initially featured red and green bands representing major communities, with a spinning wheel or Charkha at its centre. Gandhi suggested the addition of white to represent other communities and peace.

The chakra emerged | X

The tricolour appeared with chakra

In 1931, a major change took place when the Congress adopted a saffron, white and green flag with the Charkha at its centre. This design became an important symbol of the freedom movement. After India gained independence, the Constituent Assembly adopted the present national flag on July 22, 1947. The Charkha was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra, a navy-blue wheel with 24 spokes, taken from the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath.

The tricolour appeared with chakra |

Symbolism

The flag consists of three horizontal bands. Saffron represents courage and sacrifice, white symbolises peace and truth, while green represents fertility, growth and auspiciousness. The Ashoka Chakra represents the eternal wheel of dharma and the importance of movement and progress.