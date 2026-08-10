Supriya Sule-Led NCP (SP) MPs Meet PM Modi Amid Delimitation Bill Buzz; Here's What Was Discussed |

New Delhi: A delegation of all eight Lok Sabha MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), headed by working president Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday. The meeting, which reportedly lasted around 15-20 minutes, focused on issues concerning Maharashtra and constituency-specific concerns, according to Sule.

The delegation raised several issues affecting the state, including drought, water scarcity, onion prices and pollution in the Chandrabhaga river. MPs also discussed matters related to the development and concerns of their respective constituencies. Sule later said the discussions with the Prime Minister were centred on issues concerning Maharashtra, reported PTI.

The meeting, however, assumed political significance amid speculation over the NCP (SP)'s position on the proposed Delimitation Bill. The party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is aligned with the BJP-led NDA. There has been speculation that the Sharad Pawar faction could extend issue-based support to the Centre on certain matters.

Differing Views On Delimitation

A day before the meeting, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde had said the party was not opposed to discussing the Delimitation Bill if the Centre assured that the exercise would not be used for political gains. He said the party supported women's reservation but was concerned about the possibility of delimitation being misused to redraw constituencies for political advantage.

However, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar took a firmer position, saying all party MPs would oppose the proposed legislation in Parliament. He argued that delimitation could be used to alter Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and alleged that such a move could adversely affect the democratic process.

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MVA Allies Seek Clarity

The differing statements have triggered questions over the party's internal position on the legislation ahead of its possible discussion in Parliament. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has also sought clarity from the NCP (SP) on its stand. Congress leader Sachin Sawant urged the party's MPs to convey to the Prime Minister that the women's reservation legislation passed in 2023 should be implemented immediately and should not be linked to the delimitation exercise.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the NCP (SP) delegation's meeting with Modi was primarily related to public issues, including the Samruddhi Expressway and the ongoing agitation over the Pune-Nashik railway line. He said the MPs were meeting the Prime Minister to press for these demands.