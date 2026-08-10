UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key To Be Released This Week; NTA Also To Publish CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA Keys

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination this week, ending the wait for candidates who have been awaiting clarity on their responses and probable scores.

According to a public notice issued on August 10, NTA will release the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 on its official website. Candidates will be allowed to check the keys and raise challenges during the window specified by the agency.

NTA has not announced a specific date or time for the release yet. Detailed instructions for downloading the answer key and submitting objections will be issued along with the publication of the provisional keys.

UGC NET answer key release comes after delay

The announcement comes after concerns among candidates over the delay in the UGC NET answer key and result.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to June 30 and again on July 5. The exam is held to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The delay had left many candidates waiting for the next stage of the examination process, particularly those planning admissions, research applications or academic appointments.

On August 6, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the University Grants Commission (UGC), seeking its intervention over what it described as an undue delay in the release of the provisional answer key and results.

The organisation said the delay was creating uncertainty for a large number of candidates across the country.

UGC NET June 2026 answer key: What candidates can do

Once the provisional answer key is made available, candidates will be able to compare it with their recorded responses and get an estimate of their probable score.

If a candidate believes that an answer given in the provisional key is incorrect, they will be able to challenge it within the notified objection period.

The process will involve:

Downloading the provisional answer key and recorded responses.

Checking the answers against the questions attempted in the examination.

Identifying questions where an objection needs to be raised.

Submitting the challenge through the designated online window.

Providing the required supporting information or documents, wherever applicable.

Paying the prescribed challenge fee, if applicable, as per NTA's instructions.

Saving the confirmation of the submitted objection for future reference.

NTA will examine the objections received during the challenge window before preparing the final answer key. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final key.