7 Dogs India Release Date: Before Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan Fans Will Get To Watch His Arabic Film On Big Screen

7 Dogs India Release Date | YouTube

Salman Khan's fans have been waiting to know when his next film, Maatrubhumi, will release. But before Apoorva Lakhia's directorial hits the big screens, the actor's fans in India will get to watch him in theatres in 7 Dogs. The Arabic film was released internationally in May this year, and now, it is all set to release in India on August 21, 2026.

The Dabangg actor took to Instagram Story to inform his fans about it and shared the teaser of the movie. Check out the post below...

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs stars Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, and Monica Bellucci in the lead roles. Salman and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in the film.

7 Dogs leaked video

Earlier this year, when the movie was released internationally, a video had gone viral on social media, and fans claimed that it was an action sequence from 7 Dogs. The scene featured both Salman and Sanjay, and netizens were going gaga over it.

7 Dogs box office collection

According to reports, 7 Dogs received a fantastic response at the box office overseas, and it went on to collect over $23 million gross worldwide. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office in India.

Salman Khan upcoming movies

While 7 Dogs releases in India on August 21, 2026, Salman's fans are eagerly waiting to know when Maatrubhumi will release. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the shooting of SVC63, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is slated to release on Eid next year, and it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies.

Sanjay Dutt upcoming movies

Meanwhile, apart from 7 Dogs, Dutt has films like Baap and Khalnayak Returns lined up.