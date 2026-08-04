From Saajan To 7 Dogs & More : Charting Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt's Friendship | File Pic

Akkha Bollywood ka dosti ek taraf and the friendship between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt dusri taraf! That is the exact feeling one gets whenever one sees the brawny Baba and Bhai together. Their bond has not only stood the test of time but thrived, and how. The duo first met on a flight when Khan and his Khandaan were on a flight back from London and Dutt was on the same flight. Thus began a tale of brotherhood that remains untouched and pure.

1. Saajan (1991)

A few years after they first met, the two were cast as best friends Aman and Akash in Lawrence D’Souza’s Saajan (1991), with Madhuri Dixit as their common love interest. The movie grossed ₹18.35 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-earning Indian film that year. The music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, and the album was the year’s top seller, with around 7 million copies sold — who can forget the song, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai!

2. Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Nine years after Saajan, the two shared screen space in this comedy caper. Once again they went gaga over the same heroine (this time it was Karisma Kapoor). At the time of its release, it failed to set the cash registers ringing. Is the David Dhawan film a fabulous piece of cinematic art? Nah, but it is full paisa vasool timepass. Their chemistry was one of the film’s highlights.

3. Dus Ka Dum (2009)

This was a game show hosted by Khan, and for a special episode, he had invited Dutt and Jackie Shroff as contestants. Look it up online; it is a fun watch, and noticing how many hugs Khan gives Dutt makes one smile.

4. Bigg Boss 5 co-hosts (2011-2012)

Yes, Sanju Baba actually co-hosted this reality show with Khan many moons ago. It had a total of 98 episodes and the fun banter between the duo makes it one of the most entertaining seasons of the reality show.

5. Dus (incomplete film)

Remember this chartbuster, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Waalon? Yes, this song, picturised on Dutt and Khan, was a part of filmmaker Mukul Anand’s incomplete swan song. If the film had been completed, it would have been the third onscreen collaboration between the two stars.

6. Cameos

Apart from the above, both stars have performed cameo roles in a few projects. For example, Khan’s cameo in the Po Po song in Son of Sardaar (2012).

Khan also has a cameo in the Saudi Arabian film 7 Dogs (2026), which also stars Dutt.

Baba did one free of cost in Bhai’s brother Sohail Khan’s film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002).

According to Khan, Dutt even threw away the key of a luxury car Khan had gifted him into the sea! He also did one in Ready (2011). The two were also seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in the title song of Om Shanti Om (2007). Baba was also a treat to watch in a delightful cameo in Khan’s film Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).