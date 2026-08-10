Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For ‘Huge Error’ On X; Netizens Poke Fun With ‘Jantar Mantar Number Leak Protest’ Memes

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For ‘Huge Error’ On X | X

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently found himself at the receiving end of hilarious reactions from netizens after making what he called a “huge error” in the numbering of his X posts. The veteran actor, who follows a numbering system for his daily posts, mistakenly got the sequence wrong, prompting his eagle-eyed fans to quickly point it out. Amitabh later apologised for the error and thanked "EF Sunil" for bringing it to his notice, while netizens couldn't resist turning the mistake into a meme fest.

Amitabh tweeted, "T 5820 - A huge error by me in the numbering .. apologies...after 5817 .. it should read 5818 , 5819, 5820." He added, "thank you Ef Sunil for correcting me."

T 5820 - A huge error by me in the numbering .. apologies ..

after 5817 .. it should read 5818 , 5819, 5820

🙏

thank you Ef Sunil for correcting me — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 10, 2026

Amitabh was referring to a numbering mistake in one of his X (formerly Twitter) posts. After T 5817, the actor had mistakenly numbered the subsequent post as T 5718 instead of T 5818, before continuing with the incorrect sequence. He later corrected the error and thanked "EF Sunil" for bringing it to his attention.

Glad you admitted the mistake, otherwise I was planning to go to Jantar Mantar to protest against this number leak — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 10, 2026

This mistake has messed up the space time! — teacher (@memes_of_bihar) August 10, 2026

Thank you for admitting mistake or it was national security threatening — Rahul Bhatia (@BhatiaMcdreamy) August 10, 2026

After Amitabh apologised for the numbering mistake in his post, fans flooded the comment section with witty remarks and playful banter. One user wrote, "Glad you admitted the mistake, otherwise I was planning to go to Jantar Mantar to protest against this number leak," drawing a reference to the recent protests over the NEET paper leak.

Humanity will always remember the contribution of "Ef Sunil" for his contribution to better cause 🫡 — 𝕏 (@axay9_) August 10, 2026

Ef Sunil deserves all these medals from Amit ji's fans pic.twitter.com/dnCP6DfqZp — KUNAL NIGAM (@Kunal__Nigam) August 10, 2026

Another joked, "@SrBachchan First such mistake since Do Aur Do Paanch." Fans also joined in on the buzz around 'EF Sunil', with one user writing, "Humanity will always remember the contribution of "Ef Sunil" for his contribution to better cause." Another quipped, "Ef Sunil deserves all these medals from Amit ji's fans."

Who Is 'EF Sunil'?

Amitabh often uses the term "EF" while addressing his fans and followers. By "EF", he refers to his "Extended Family", the term he affectionately uses for his fan community.

Since Amitabh did not mention a surname or any other identifying details in the post, it could not be independently verified who exactly he was referring to as "EF Sunil". However, the phrase appears to mean an Extended Family member named Sunil. Sunil could be a fan, follower, or someone personally known to Amitabh who brought the numbering error to his attention.

However, as per Google, Amitabh might be referring to Sunil Shah, "a prominent Surat-based industrialist and a devoted member of Amitabh Bachchan's EF (extended family)" who reportedly organises birthday celebrations and other activities for the actor. In June 2024, while sharing a video of a celebration organised for his and Jaya Bachchan's 51st wedding anniversary in New York, Amitabh specifically wrote, "FROM the effort of DEDICATED FAN Sunil Shah of Surat, he in NYC organized it and distributed hundreds of T-shirts to people and fans in the USA. My gratitude for this memorable gesture."