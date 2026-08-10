Goosebumps! Woman Dahi Handi Tribute To Mumbai's Popular Parel Cha Vighnaharta 2026 Goes Viral: Watch

Parel Cha Vighnaharta 2026 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (shotsby_aryan)

Mumbai’s festive spirit has already begun taking over the streets, and one moment from Parel Cha Vighnaharta’s grand arrival procession has perfectly captured the city’s love for both Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi. A group of girls forming a human pyramid to frame a Dahi Handi during the celebrations has now gone viral, leaving Mumbaikars cheering for the unique tribute to Bappa.

Dahi Handi tribute to Mumbai's iconic idol

The grand Parel Cha Vighnaharta 2026 Aagman Sohala, or arrival procession, reportedly took place on Sunday, August 9, bringing thousands of devotees together at the Parel Workshop gates. The celebrations were filled with saffron flags, gulal, traditional music, and energetic chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as devotees gathered to welcome the deity.

Amid the massive procession, one particular moment caught social media’s attention. A group of girls came together to form a human pyramid around a Dahi Handi, creating a stunning visual as they paid tribute to Lord Ganesha. The combination of the traditional Dahi Handi formation with the Ganeshotsav celebrations quickly struck a chord with Mumbaikars.

Sharing a video of the moment on Instagram, one user wrote, “The collaboration every Mumbaikar waited for (Dahihandi X Ganeshotsav).” Another video captured the wider festive atmosphere, with a user declaring, “Mumbai is officially in festival mode.”

The comments section was soon filled with enthusiastic reactions. From “Humari chori kya choro se kam hai be? 💪🏻❤” and “Goosebumps🔥” to “It’s an emotion 🤌🏻” and “Ganpati Bappa Morya 🌺,” viewers celebrated the girls’ spirited performance and the unmistakable Mumbai-style festival energy.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

The viral moment also comes as Mumbai begins gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. The festival will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, with the auspicious Madhyahna window for Ganpati Sthapana and puja scheduled from 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM. The 10-day festivities will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Friday, September 25, marking Anant Chaturdashi.

With Aagman processions already bringing dhol-tasha beats, colourful decorations, gulal, and thousands of devotees onto Mumbai’s streets, the city’s festive mood is only getting louder. And this Dahi Handi-meets-Ganeshotsav moment from Parel has given Mumbaikars another reason to celebrate Bappa’s arrival with pride and plenty of emotion.