WATCH: Mumbai Welcomes India's First Ganpati Aagman Of 2026 In Borivali; Massive Lord Ganesha Idol Arrives Amid Dhol Beats & Rain |

Even as the monsoon continues to drench Mumbai, the city has already begun gearing up for its most beloved festival, Ganeshotsav. In a moment that has thrilled devotees, Mumbai's Borivali witnessed what is being hailed as India's first Ganpati Aagman of the year. Despite heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 4, thousands of devotees turned out to welcome a towering idol of Lord Ganesha with immense enthusiasm, marking the symbolic beginning of this year's festive celebrations.

Several videos from the grand procession are now going viral on social media, capturing devotees dancing through the rain to the energetic beats of traditional dhol and tasha. The vibrant atmosphere, chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," and the arrival of the massive idol created a spectacle that reflected Mumbai's unmatched devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Ganeshotsav holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars. Every year, lakhs of devotees bring Lord Ganesha into their homes and community pandals, celebrating the festival with elaborate decorations, cultural performances, devotional rituals, and grand visarjan processions. While the festival is observed across India and by Indian communities worldwide, Mumbai's celebrations remain among the most iconic.

Interestingly, many of the city's renowned Ganesh mandals begin preparations weeks and sometimes even months, before the festival officially starts. This year, that excitement has reached a new milestone, with Borivali hosting what organisers have described as the country's earliest Ganpati Aagman procession.

The early arrival has further heightened anticipation for the upcoming festival, with devotees already counting down to Ganesh Chaturthi. According to this year's calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, 2026, when Lord Ganesha will be welcomed into homes and pandals across Maharashtra with immense devotion and grandeur.

With the first Ganpati already making his ceremonial arrival, Mumbai's festive season has truly begun, proving once again that for the city, the joy of welcoming Ganpati Bappa starts long before the festival itself.