FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Air India Mid-Air Scare, DY Patil Passes Away'; Your Daily Evening Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Mid-Air Scare: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Rocked By Severe Turbulence, Several Passengers & Crew Injured | Video

Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to New Delhi encountered severe turbulence during cruise on Tuesday, causing a brief change in altitude and leaving several passengers and crew with minor injuries. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, where those injured were taken for precautionary medical evaluation. Air India said it is assisting affected passengers and cooperating with the investigation. (Read more...)

2. Padma Shri Awardee & Noted Educationist Dr D Y Patil Passes Away At 90 In Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Eminent educationist, philanthropist and former Governor Dr D Y Patil passed away in Kolhapur on Tuesday, aged 90. A Padma Shri awardee, he played a key role in shaping higher education in India and is being mourned by leaders, academicians and former students nationwide. (Read more...)

3. FPJ Exclusive | 'Hopefully We Can Achieve Great Things': Mumbai Boy Bryce Miranda's First Words After Chennaiyin FC Move Will Fire Up Marina Machans

Star Indian player Bryce Miranda expressed his excitement after joining Chennaiyin FC, calling his return to the Indian Super League a chance to "live my dream again." (Read more...)

Bryce Miranda | Bryce Miranda/Instagram

4. MMRDA Metro Network Crosses 300 Million Passenger Journeys, Marks Major Milestone For Mumbai Transport

The MMRDA-operated Mumbai Metro network has crossed 300 million passenger journeys since services began in April 2022. The milestone was achieved on August 3, 2026, across Metro Lines 2A, 7, 2B Phase 1 and 9 Phase 1. The network added its latest 50 million journeys in 179 days, with daily ridership nearing 2.79 lakh passengers. (Read more...)

5. EPFO Warns Members Over Job Record Errors, Check Joining & Exit Dates To Protect PF And Pension Benefits

EPFO has asked members to verify their joining and exit dates, as incorrect records may delay PF claims, transfers and pension benefits. (Read more...)

6. Indian Govt Summons Meta's Global Team On August 5 & 6 Over Child Sexual Abuse Material, Wrongful Account Handling

The Indian government has summoned Meta's global team on August 5 and 6 to discuss CSAM handling, wrongful account restrictions and algorithmic accountability, following the brief takedown of PM Modi's Facebook post. (Read more...)

Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp 'Usernames' Feature, Cites Cyber Fraud Concerns | File Pic

7. Assam Floods: How Akhil Gogoi, Celebrities And Volunteers Outpaced BJP's Social Media Narrative

Upper Assam's recent flood crisis exposed a glaring vulnerability in the BJP’s digital communication strategy. Hands-on relief efforts from the Sivasagar MLA and other public personalities captured the public imagination leaving the ruling party scrambling to catch up (Read more...)

8. 'From Desi Girl To Desi Mamma': Priyanka Chopra Teaches Daughter Malti Marie Durga Mantra; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post has gone viral after she shared a video revealing her "Mama" and "Mamacita" personalities. The actor was seen teaching daughter Malti Marie the Durga Mantra before switching to party mode. Fans called her an inspiration, with many applauding her for carrying Indian culture with pride. (Read more...)

9. 'When Will It Stop?': Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Jharkhand Student Protest

After previously highlighting Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, actress Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the Jharkhand student protest. She shared a reel about the protest on her Instagram story and wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this... When will it stop?" (Read more...)

Sonakshi Sinha | Photo Via Instagram

10. Arunachal Pradesh's Glaw Lake Becomes India's 101st Ramsar Site, State Gets First International Wetland

Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh is named India's 101st Ramsar Site, becoming the state's first wetland of international importance. Announcing the milestone, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the recognition reflects India's commitment to biodiversity and sustainable development. Located within Kamlang Tiger Reserve, the freshwater lake supports over 150 tree species and 49 orchid species. (Read more...)