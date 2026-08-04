'From Desi Girl To Desi Mamma': Priyanka Chopra Teaches Daughter Malti Marie Durga Mantra; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Priyanka Chopra Teaches Daughter Malti Marie Durga Mantra | Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Monday to share a video in which she revealed her two personalities. In the video, she shared two footages, one in which she is seen teaching her daughter, Malti Marie, Durga Mantra, and in another footage she is seen dancing and partying.

She wrote, "I have two personalities. 1. Mama, 2. Mamacita (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Priyanka Chopra's Video

The video of PeeCee has gone viral on social media, and netizens can't stop praising her. A netizen commented, "From Desi Girl to Desi Mamma (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Soo proud of you...ur an inspiration (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Beautiful 🛕🙏 An Icon in its true essence carrying Indian culture and couture both in her veins (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Clearly, PeeCee proves that even though she mostly stays in the United States, she is the proper Desi Girl by heart.

Priyanka Chopra Movies

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to the Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. While it is a Telugu film, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

She also has two international projects lined up, Amri and Judgment Day.

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it is slated to hit the big screens on April 7, 2027. Fans of PeeCee are eagerly waiting to watch her in an Indian movie.

Varanasi Budget

Varanasi is one of the most expensive films being made in India. According to reports, the budget of SS Rajamouli's directorial is Rs. 1,400 crore. With names like Rajamouli, Priyanka, Mahesh, and Prithviraj attached to the project, the expectations from Varanasi are quite high.

The makers had unveiled the first look of the film last year in November at a grand event.