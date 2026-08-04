Padma Shri Awardee & Noted Educationist Dr D Y Patil Passes Away At 90 In Maharashtra's Kolhapur |

Mumbai: Padma Shri awardee, eminent educationist, philanthropist and former Governor Dr D Y Patil passed away in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday. He was 90. His death marks the end of an era in Indian education, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, academicians and former students across the country.

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Born on October 22, 1935, Dr Patil dedicated his life to expanding access to quality education and social welfare. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 1991 in recognition of his contributions to education and public service.

Pioneer In Education Sector

Dr Patil founded the D Y Patil Group, which has grown into one of India's largest educational networks, comprising over 182 institutions and seven deemed universities. The group has played a significant role in higher education, offering opportunities to thousands of students across diverse disciplines, including medicine, engineering, management and sports.

Read Also DY Patil Worli Hosts IB Co-Creation Session On Hybrid Learning With Global Education Leaders

Dr Patil's Political Journey

Apart from his contributions to education, Dr Patil also had a distinguished political and constitutional career. He served as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly before being appointed Governor of Tripura, a post he held from 2009 to 2013. He later served as Governor of Bihar from 2013 to 2014 and also held additional charge as the Governor of West Bengal for a brief period in 2014.

During his tenure as Governor, Dr Patil was known for promoting higher education and encouraging initiatives aimed at creating better opportunities for students and youth. His work in institution-building and philanthropy earned him widespread respect across political and social circles.

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Leaders from across the country have expressed grief over his demise, remembering him as a visionary who transformed the educational landscape through his commitment to learning, healthcare and social development.

He is survived by his sons, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil. Dr Patil leaves behind a lasting legacy through the institutions he established, which continue to educate and empower generations of students across India.

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