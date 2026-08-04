FPJ Exclusive | 'Hopefully We Can Achieve Great Things': Mumbai Boy Bryce Miranda's First Words After Chennaiyin FC Move Will Fire Up Marina Machans

Bryce Miranda/Instagram

Chennaiyin FC's newest signing Bryce Miranda has spoken for the first time after completing his move to the Marina Machans, expressing his excitement about returning to the Indian Super League and calling it an opportunity to "live my dream again." The winger was officially unveiled by the two-time ISL champions as they continue strengthening their squad ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Miranda admitted that joining Chennaiyin FC marks a special moment in his career after recently becoming a two-time champion in the Indian Football League. The 26-year-old is eager to test himself once again in India's top-flight competition and believes the move offers him the perfect platform to continue his growth.

"It feels great to join Chennaiyin FC, and I'm excited to be back in the ISL after becoming a two-time champion in the Indian Football League. I'm going to live my dream again of playing in the top tier of Indian football. I can't wait to meet my new teammates and the amazing fans, get the league started, and hopefully we can achieve great things at Chennaiyin FC!" Miranda told The Free Press Journal.

Miranda arrives at Chennaiyin with growing experience across Indian football, having previously featured in the ISL before enjoying domestic success in recent seasons. Known for his explosive pace, direct attacking style, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, he is expected to add much-needed width and creativity to Chennaiyin's attack as the club looks to bounce back strongly in the upcoming campaign.

With preseason preparations underway, Chennaiyin FC fans will be hoping Miranda's enthusiasm translates into performances on the pitch. The winger, meanwhile, is already looking forward to wearing the club's colours, meeting the passionate Marina Machans faithful, and helping the former champions compete for silverware once again in the 2026-27 ISL season.