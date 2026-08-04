MMRDA Metro Network Crosses 300 Million Passenger Journeys, Marks Major Milestone For Mumbai Transport | File Pic

Mumbai, August 4: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has crossed a major milestone in the city's public transport journey, with its metro network recording 300 million (30 crore) passenger journeys since operations began in April 2022.

The landmark was achieved on August 3, 2026, across Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East-Andheri West), Metro Line 7 (Dahisar East-Gundavali), Metro Line 2B Phase 1 (Diamond Garden-Mandale) and Metro Line 9 Phase 1 (Dahisar East-Kashigaon).

According to MMRDA, the latest 50 million passenger journeys were achieved in just 179 days, the fastest growth recorded by the network since its launch. The average daily ridership addition has increased to nearly 2.79 lakh passenger journeys, up from 2.70 lakh during the previous milestone, registering a 3.35% increase despite weekends, holidays and seasonal travel patterns.

The authority attributed the rise in patronage to the commissioning of Metro Line 2B Phase 1 and Metro Line 9 Phase 1 on April 7, 2026, which added nine new stations to the operational network and expanded connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MMRDA said the network has shown consistent growth since the inauguration of Metro Lines 2A and 7 on April 2, 2022. The system reached five million passenger journeys in September 2022, crossed 50 million in September 2023, touched 100 million in May 2024, 150 million in January 2025, 200 million in August 2025, 250 million in February 2026 and has now crossed the 300-million mark.

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The authority also highlighted that the current pace of ridership growth is over 23% higher than during the period when the network expanded from 100 million to 150 million passenger journeys. Since the first five-million milestone, the average daily ridership addition has increased by nearly 9.4 times, indicating growing public adoption of metro travel.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Thirty crore passenger journeys are not merely a number, they represent 30 crore votes of confidence by the people of Mumbai in our vision for a modern, efficient and sustainable public transport system. Every Metro journey reflects a conscious shift towards faster, safer and cleaner mobility. As we continue to expand Metro connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, we are laying the foundation of a globally competitive Mumbai where seamless public transport will define the quality of urban life. I congratulate MMRDA, every member of the Metro team for their unwavering commitment to delivering safe and seamless Metro services.”

Mumbai has created history.



In just 52 months, MMRDA's Metro network, Maha Mumbai Metro, has crossed an extraordinary milestone—300 million passenger journeys.



This isn't just our milestone. It belongs to every Mumbaikar who chose to travel smarter, faster, greener, and better.… pic.twitter.com/tZKctq3y0K — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) August 4, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said, “The milestone of 300 million passenger journeys is not merely a number; it is a reflection of the immense trust that Mumbaikars have placed in the Metro network developed by MMRDA. I congratulate the entire MMRDA team for this outstanding achievement and sincerely thank every commuter who has made Metro an integral part of their daily life. This growing faith of the people is our biggest strength and our greatest responsibility. We are now committed to taking this very same standard of world-class Metro services beyond Mumbai to Thane and every corner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The day is not far when the entire MMR will be seamlessly connected through Metro, enabling citizens to travel faster, safer and more comfortably while bringing our cities, our economy and our people closer than ever before.”

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Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA and Chairman of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), said, “Crossing the landmark of 300 million passenger journeys is a moment of immense pride for MMRDA and Maha Mumbai Metro. More importantly, it reflects the growing trust that citizens have placed in our Metro system. The fact that the latest 50 million passenger journeys were achieved in a record 179 days, with an average of nearly 2.8 lakh passenger journeys every day, demonstrates that the Metro has become an integral part of Mumbai’s everyday life. Behind this achievement lies the unwavering commitment of thousands of engineers, planners, operators and frontline staff who work round the clock to deliver a safe, reliable and world-class commuting experience. We dedicate this milestone to every commuter whose continued trust motivates us to build an even stronger Metro network for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

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